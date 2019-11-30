Peter RAYNE

RAYNE, Peter Alexander:
On November 28, 2019, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jenny, much loved father of Suzie and Tom, Alistair and Sharon, Niki and Richard, Rusty and Lisa, and Rochelle. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Special thanks to staff of Anthony Wilding and to Dr Paul O'Gorman. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Rayne, c/- PO Box 69208, Lincoln 7640. A Service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in St Columba Church, Main Street, Fairlie, on Friday, December 6, at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at Fairlie Cemetery.

