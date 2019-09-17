PRICE, Peter Selwyn:
Peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, on September 15, 2019, in his 92nd year. Loved and loving husband of Dawn. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Malcolm and Gaye, Vivienne and Graeme, Karen-Anne and Mark, grandad and great-grandad. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospital and Order of St John Rangiora would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 14 Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude Hospital for their special care of Peter. Messages can be sent to the Price family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. The service for Peter will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Thursday, September 19, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019