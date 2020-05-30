PRESTON,
Peter Robert (Pete):
On May 25, 2020, Pete passed away peacefully, aged 61 years. Dearly loved husband of Sonia, loving father and father-in-law of Kim and Graham, and Crystal and Shane. A proud grandad of Jesse, Shorna, Casey, Brianna, and Blake. A special brother, uncle and friend.
'Forever in our hearts,
always in our thoughts'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pete Preston, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020