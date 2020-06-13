PLATT, Peter John:

Loved son of the late Ivy Lois Platt and the late Frank David Platt, loved brother and brother-in-law of Richard and Sharon Platt, Liz and Phil Prescott and David Platt, and loved Uncle of his nephews and nieces. It is with great sadness that we advise family and friends of the passing of our brother Peter. Pete passed away on June 10, 2020, suddenly after a short illness while living in Melbourne where he has been based for some years. Special thanks to his great mate Richard Puffe and Stephanie Miners, and Monash Hospital for their care and compassion shown to Pete.



