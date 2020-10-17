PATTIE, Peter Kenyon:
On October 15, 2020, passed peacefully at Ultimate Care Karadean, Oxford. Dearly loved husband of Juanita, much loved father and father-in-law of Vivienne and John O'Hara, Wayne and Janet (Blenheim), loved Grandad of Daniel, Sinead, Jordan, and Kristin. Peter was a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A special thank you to the staff at Karadean and Bloomfield (Woodend) for their wonderful care of Peter. Messages to the Pattie Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to farewell and remember Peter will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 20, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020