OAKLEY, Peter John:

Died peacefully on April 12, 2020, after a short illness, aged 89 years, in Christchurch Hospital with his beloved Shirley at his side. Adored and cherished partner of Shirley. Dearly loved father of Gabby, Mary Ann and Abby. Loved and respected stepfather and grandfather to Stella, Pippa, Richard, Antonia and Jonathan.

Peter leaves a wonderful legacy of intellectual brilliance, zest for adventure and enthusiasm for life.

His unconditional love and enjoyment of family and friends will be sadly missed.

The family are very grateful for the committed efforts of staff on Ward 11 at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Peter in his final week. Messages can be sent to Shirley Monk at 33/52 Somme Street, St Albans, Christchurch 6037, and/or Gabby Skelsey, 34 Broadway, Victoria, Australia 3184. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date with details to be advised.



