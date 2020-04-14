OAKLEY, Peter John:
16.08.30 - 12.04.2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Peter Oakley, husband of Ann Isaac (dec), treasured partner of Shirley Monk for more than 20 years, beloved father of Gabby, Mary Ann and Abby, father-in-law of Dan, Craig and Gerard, grandfather of Ben, Sam, Rachel and Sarah, great-grandfather of Sophie, brother of Cedric (dec), and son of Lenore and Jack Oakley (dec). We will love you forever. A celebration of his life will be held in Christchurch at a later date. Messages to his daughters c/o Gabby Skelsey, 34 Broadway, Victoria 3184, Australia and Shirley Monk, 33/52 Somme Street, Christchurch 8014.
Published in The Press on Apr. 14, 2020