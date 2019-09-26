O'SULLIVAN,
Peter Anthony:
On September 24, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital with his family beside him. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine, much loved father of Erin and Dean, Marie and Chris, Paul and Antoinette, Cathy and Steve, Lea and Tim, and loving Poppa Pete to his 10 grandchildren. Also a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Aged 77 years.
Messages to 23 Carmichael St, Rangiora 7400. Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at St Mary and St Francis de Sales Chervier Centre, Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Press from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019