Peter O'SULLIVAN

Guest Book
  • "To the Family of Peter, A very much loved Husband, Dad,..."
    - Mechelle Wilson
  • " My Heartfelt Sympathy to you Lorraine and all your family...."
  • " great memories at Marist School Rest in Peace"
    - Frank Newsome
Death Notice

O'SULLIVAN,
Peter Anthony:
On September 24, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital with his family beside him. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine, much loved father of Erin and Dean, Marie and Chris, Paul and Antoinette, Cathy and Steve, Lea and Tim, and loving Poppa Pete to his 10 grandchildren. Also a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Aged 77 years.

logoMessages to 23 Carmichael St, Rangiora 7400. Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at St Mary and St Francis de Sales Chervier Centre, Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12.00 noon.

logo
Published in The Press from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.