NORRIS, Peter Stephen:
On July 20, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Loved father of Jason and Lisa, Debbie and Greg, and Julie (Australia). Grandad of Sophie, Charlotte (Chorli), Jack, Toby and Harry. Loved son of the late Hubert and Nellie Norris and loved brother of Errol. Uncle of Andrew, Joanne, and James. Messages to the Norris family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The funeral service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, July 27 at 2.00pm.

