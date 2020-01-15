MURPHY, Peter James:
On January 11, 2020, passed away suddenly at home, aged 63 years. Dearly loved family member and friend to all those around him.
''You will be missed''
Messages may be addressed to the Murphy family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to S.P.C.A. would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pjmurphy0000 A celebration of Pete's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, on Friday, January 17, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 15, 2020