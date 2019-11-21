MORRISON, Peter Gavin:
4.7.1934 - 09.10.2019
In his 86th year. Husband to the late June Morrison. Father of Andrew and Janpen Morrison (Melbourne), and Lynda Morrison (Christchurch). Proud grandparent of Jamal, Ry and Sarah. Brother of the late Kevin and Jill Morrison (Auckland), John and Lee Morrison (Gold Coast), Roger and Wendy Morrison (Auckland). Thanks to the staff at Ngaio Marsh Rest home for their great care. A Private service has been held. Messages to 31 Glenmore Avenue, Casebrook, Christchurch 8051
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2019