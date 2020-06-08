Peter MORRISH

On June 6, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Gwen, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Catherine and John, Helen, Will and Allison, Ruth and John, much loved grandfather of Callum, Daniel, Atom, Kate, and Charlie. A special thanks to the staff of Nurse Maude for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Morrish, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Peter will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, June 10, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in The Press on June 8, 2020
