MERRETT, Peter Raymond:26.01.1929 - 12.06.2020Peacefully at Mayfair Lifecare. Loving husband of the late Elaine, and loving partner of the late Gladys McDonald. Much loved Dad and Dad-in-law of Bob and Lyn, Sue, Gaye and Neil (Australia), Pauline and Steve, Graham and Deb (Australia) and Carolyn. Much loved Granddad of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren in NZ and Australia. Many thanks to the amazing staff at Mayfair for their care of Dad, and to the residents for their friendship. Messages to the Merrett family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, June 19, at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.