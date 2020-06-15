MERRETT, Peter Raymond:
26.01.1929 - 12.06.2020
Peacefully at Mayfair Lifecare. Loving husband of the late Elaine, and loving partner of the late Gladys McDonald. Much loved Dad and Dad-in-law of Bob and Lyn, Sue, Gaye and Neil (Australia), Pauline and Steve, Graham and Deb (Australia) and Carolyn. Much loved Granddad of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren in NZ and Australia. Many thanks to the amazing staff at Mayfair for their care of Dad, and to the residents for their friendship. Messages to the Merrett family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, June 19, at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2020