McKNIGHT, Peter John:

Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Dixon House Rest Home, Greymouth. Dearly loved husband and friend of Dawn, much loved dad of Russell and Tracey, and Raewyn and Peter, and loved Pop of Logan and Elliot, brother-in-law of Neill and Doris Gunn (Halcombe), Ray and Florence Gunn (Nelson), Robin and the late Barry Briggs, loved brother of the late June and Ray Ball, uncle of Karl, and friend of many. Aged 88 years. Flowers respectfully declined, but donations to Alzheimers West Coast/Canterbury and Enliven West Coast would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Thank you to the awesome team at Dixon House for their care of Peter. Messages to 49 Lydia St, Greymouth. A celebration of Peter's life will be held in the Uniting Church, Heaphy St, Greymouth, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 2.00pm, followed by cremation.

Resting in the care of

Anisy Funeral Home, Greymouth



