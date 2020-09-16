McKEEFRY,
Peter Raymond (Pete):
On September 12, 2020, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynnsey, loved father and father-in-law of Mike and Meghan, Brigid, Julian, Monty and Truda, Megan and Jacques. Loving Petepa to all his grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to the McKeefry family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Pete's wishes his body has been bequeathed to the Otago Medical School. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2020