McCORMICK, Peter William:
Passed away on November 2, 2019, in Ashburton. Adored husband of Elaine, and much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Angela-Jane and Bruce, and Simon. Cherished Did/Granddad of Brittany, Thomas, Isabella, Luka, Lachlan, and Jesse.
He will leave a huge gap in our hearts that will never
be filled.
Messages to The McCormick family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at the Allenton Rugby Clubrooms, Melrose Road, Ashburton, on Wednesday, November 6, at 11.00am, followed by a private interment at Peter's request.
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2019