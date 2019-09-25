McCALL, Peter John:
Passed away September 14, 2019, aged 51.
"King of the Mountain"
The loss is immeasurable,
but so is the love left behind.
Soulmate of Kelly, and much loved Dad of Lauren and Natalie. Son of Beverley and the late Raymond McCall. Brother and brother-in-law of Bryan (Australia), Gavin and Catherine, Bill and Sally, Gordon, Pania and Tim (Australia), Mary and Mark (Australia), Tim and Tash, and uncle to his many nephews and nieces. Many thanks to the Nelson Cancer Society and to Wellington Hospital for their support throughout the journey.
Published in The Press on Sept. 25, 2019