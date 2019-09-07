MARKS, Peter Robert:
On September 4th 2019, suddenly at his home in Kaiapoi. Loved and loving husband and soulmate of Sally, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sue and John Van t Veen, Lyn Boyce, and the late Murray Marks. Loved Grandis of Garrit and Zoe, Toby and Amy, Brayden and Chanelle, Lauren and Jonny, Ben, and Georgia, and great-Grandad to Jon, Thomas, Jaimee and Noah. Brother of Jacqui Hewitt and her family in England. Messages may be sent to the Marks family c/o P.O. Box 263 Kaiapoi 7644. A service to remember and farewell Peter will be held in the Kaiapoi Club, 109 Raven Quay, Kaiapoi on Tuesday, September 10th, at 1pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2019