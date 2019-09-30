LEE, Peter:
(Ilam Computer Centre). On September 28, 2019, after a short illness, Peter went to be with Jesus, aged 62 years. The best husband in the world to Chin, the best daddy to Daniel, cherished by his Singapore and Malaysia families, and a special friend and fishing mate to many. Special thanks to the Palliative Care team. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Lee, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service will be held in St James Anglican Church, 750 Harewood Road, Harewood, on Tuesday, October 1, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2019