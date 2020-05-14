LARSEN, Peter Joseph:
On May 12, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 64 years. Peter was much loved, and will be sorely missed by his wife of 39 years, Ginny, his children Phoebe, Vincent (aka Simon), and Sam and partner Rhi, his grandchildren, Lucius, and Jaxon, and his mother Anna Gardner, sister Jo and family, brother Martin and Angela and family, in-laws Gretta and Mike, Pam and Rob, extended family members and friends.
Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God;
trust also in me.
(John 14:1)
A special thank you to the staff at St Helenas, and Christchurch Public Hospital for their wonderful care of Peter. Messages to the Peter Larsen family, C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. For those who wish, you are welcome to leave a tribute for Peter at www.simplicity.co.nz and clicking on 'Hugs from Home' this will be presented at the service. A private farewell for Peter will be held Tomorrow (Friday).
Published in The Press on May 14, 2020