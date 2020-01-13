LARSEN, Peter Carl:
On January 10, 2020, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, aged 84 years. Loved husband of Joan for 60 years. Loved and respected dad of Alan, Paul and Neroli, much loved granddad of Levi, Henry, and Jack. Brother and brother-in-law of Ray and Marian Larsen, Brian (deceased), Gordon and Isobel McIntyre, loved by all his nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Matai Ward, Parklands Hospital for the care of Peter for the last 17 months. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Larsen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Multiple Sclerosis & Parkinson's Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Peter's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, January 14, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 13, 2020