KNIGHT, Peter:
Val, Tracey, Annabel, and Tim, wish to thank everyone that has supported them since the sudden passing of Pete. Thank you for all the food, flowers, cards and visits, it has been very much appreciated and to all that attended the service and to all the Vintage Car Cub members and his Rugby boys who gave Pete the Guard of Honour. Thank you to the Medical team that cared for Pete, and especially Jo from Memory Funeral Services who took such good care of our family and was very professional in her care of Pete and also Bernard Egan for officiating at the service. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the family.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020