KNIGHT, Peter:
Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at Ashburton Hospital, on Friday, June 12, 2020, in his 80th year. Dearly loved friend and husband for 56 years of Val. Awesome Dad of Tracey and the late Stu Mills, proud and beloved Grandad of Annabel (AJ), and Tim, and friend of Peter Gallagher. A loved brother-in-law of Charlie and Marj, and older brother of Roger. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ashburton St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: c/- The Knight Family, PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at the Tinwald Rugby Clubrooms, Maronan Road, Ashburton, on Wednesday, June 17, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2020