KNIGHT, Peter Lisle (Farmer)

(previously Woodlands):

Died suddenly at his Otatara property doing what he enjoyed most – attending to his animals, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, aged 82 years. Loved second son of the late Mabel and Alec Knight (Woodlands). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ben* and Shirley Knight (Ashburton); Averil and Straun* McLauchlan (Riverton); David and Angela Knight (Hong Kong); Jackie Knight (Invercargill); Sandra and Winton* Cassels (Lyttelton). Loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews in New Zealand, Australia and Hong Kong. In lieu of flowers, donations towards Riding For the Disabled would be most appreciated and can be left at the service. A Celebration of Peter's life will be held on Thursday, September 19, 1.30pm. Private Cremation will follow. Messages to 25C Clifton Street Invercargill. Online tributes may be made on

(*denotes deceased)







