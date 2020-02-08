KIME, Peter Antony:
On Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Christchurch; in his 84th year. Much loved father of Michael, Chris, Jacqui and Rebecca, loved father-in-law to Jackie, Leanne, Adrian, and Andrew. Cherished Granddad of Melanie, Ruby, Jennifer, Rachel, Lucy, Ethan, Oliver, Annabelle and the late Charlotte and Lilly, great-grandad of Lachlan and Isaac. Brother to Wendy, Susan and the late Michael, and loved uncle to Carolyn.
"Lived life his way,
will be sadly missed"
At Peter's request a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the Kime family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020