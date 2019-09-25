JOHNSTON, Peter:
On Sunday, September 22, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of June, much loved father and father-in-law of Karen, Lynette, Valerie and the late Gavin, Robin, Helen and Ross, loved granddad and Pop of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Peter by all the staff at The Oaks and Christchurch Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the N.Z. Fire Brigade would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Johnston family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Peter will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Saturday, September 28, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 25, 2019