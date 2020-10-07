JELLYMAN,
Peter Russell Vincent:
On October 4, 2020, peacefully at Radius Hawthorne, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Pat, much loved dad and father-in-law of Kylie and Mike, Anna and Andrew; Chris and Nick, Andrew and Kate, and the late Sean; loved grandad of Emma, Esther; Matisse, Scarlett; Anastasha, Astrid, Bianca; and Madeleine. Special thanks to the staff of the Sumner Ward, Radius Hawthorne, for their care, love, and support. The Funeral Service for Peter will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, October 9 at 2.00pm, followed by a private burial.
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2020