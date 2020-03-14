HOULT, Peter Joseph:
Passed away on March 12, 2020, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, in his 81st year. Retired Fire Station Officer with the New Zealand Fire Service for 30 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of the late Linda, much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Megan and Kerry, Paul and Julie, and the late Mark. Messages to the Hoult Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The family sincerely thanks with much love and appreciation to all the wonderful staff at Bainswood on Victoria and Adriel Rest House and Rest Home for their care looking after Peter. A Requiem Mass will be Celebrated for Peter at St Mary's Pro Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, with details to follow in Monday's paper.
Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2020