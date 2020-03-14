Peter HOULT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter HOULT.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

HOULT, Peter Joseph:
Passed away on March 12, 2020, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, in his 81st year. Retired Fire Station Officer with the New Zealand Fire Service for 30 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of the late Linda, much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Megan and Kerry, Paul and Julie, and the late Mark. Messages to the Hoult Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The family sincerely thanks with much love and appreciation to all the wonderful staff at Bainswood on Victoria and Adriel Rest House and Rest Home for their care looking after Peter. A Requiem Mass will be Celebrated for Peter at St Mary's Pro Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, with details to follow in Monday's paper.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.