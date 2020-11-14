HOPE, Peter Noel (Bluey):
On November 13, 2020, peacefully with his loving wife Mary (of 62 years) by his side, in his 90th year. Dearly loved and respected father and father-in-law of Virginia Hope and Phillip Pratt; Bernadette Viberg, Greg and Nina Hope, Mary-Louise Hope and Dane Runow. Special Grandad and Blu to Fraser, Cameron and Alana; Magnus, Gunnar; Ben and Tom; Isabella and Lily. Great-Grandad of Flynn, Katie-Mary and Thomas. A loved brother, uncle and friend to many.
R.I.P.
Messages to Apartment 21, 130 Middle Renwick Road, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to St Vincent de Paul, 63 High Street, Blenheim, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, on Tuesday, November 17, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020