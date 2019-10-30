HOPE, Peter John:
On October 29, 2019, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Joanne, much loved father and father-in-law of Daniel and Rosie, Sara and Garry Neill, and Diana and Richard Bullen, loved grandfather of William, Caroline, Julia, and Lottie Hope; Beau, Piera, and Sophia Neill; Humphrey, Henrietta, Johnny, and Isabella Bullen, loved brother-in-law of Tony and Nicky Tripp. Sincere thanks to the staff at Bainswood for their loving care and attention. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Hope, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Holy Innocents Anglican Church, 7 Church Street, Amberley, on Saturday, November 2, at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Oct. 30, 2019