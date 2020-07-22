HOLLOBON, Peter James:
Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 20, 2020, aged 63 years. Beloved husband of Mary. Much loved father of Amanda and the late Leanne. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Lyn and Ian, Graham, Margaret and Neil, Bryan, Bruce (deceased), Karl, Christine, Myles, Max, and John. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. A good friend to Ana and Mitchell. Many thanks to the emergency services for their help and care of Peter. Messages to the Hollobon family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Medicins Sans Frontieres NZ (Doctors without borders) via their website. A funeral service for Peter will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on July 22, 2020