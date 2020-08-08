HODGE, Peter:
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital on August 6, 2020, at 6.30am, while in the loving embrace of his wife and three children, Peter was 68 years old and suffered a stroke the evening prior. He is a dearly loved husband of Kay, admired and eternally cherished father of Dean, Brett, and Fleur; loved and respected father-in-law of Gwenyth, Yvette, and Andrew; and the adored grandfather of Taylor, Gabriel, Lachlan, Addison, Chloe and Mitchell. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Hodge, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Please join us to celebrate the life of our husband, dad, and grandad at Bishopdale Seventh Day Adventist Church, cnr Breens Road and Bonita Place, Bishopdale, on Tuesday, August 11 at 12.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020