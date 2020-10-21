HILL, Peter George:
Aged 64 years, passed away October 19, 2020, in Christchurch. Dearly loved husband to Wendy, father to Sarah, loved son of the late Alma and George, and son-in-law of Alan and the late Nancy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Graeme, Colin and Marie, Maureen and Aaron, Robyn and Rod, Chrissy, Kerry, Paul and Andrea, Andrew and Carla, Peter and Rose Sargent, Paul and Janine Merrett, Miles and Kirsten Merrett. Loved uncle and great-uncle to his many nephews and nieces. Friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations online to St John would be appreciated bit.ly/pghill1910 Service and committal to be held at the Cashmere Club, on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020