HILL, Peter Maitland (Tim):
Passed away suddenly from a pulmonary embolism on April 4, 2020, at Sunshine Coast Hospital, aged 78 years. Peter (Tim to many of his ChCh mates) will be sorely missed by his sons Benjamin and Scott, his brother David and their families. He will be remembered fondly by his former wife Joanne as well as thousands of students that he had the privilege to teach, inspire and mould into young adults. A memorial service will be held in Christchurch when the current health crisis is behind us. Please address any messages to [email protected]
Published in The Press on Apr. 8, 2020