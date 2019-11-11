HEMI, Peter Tawhiwhiorangi:
Tragically in Ashburton on Friday, November 8, 2019, aged 23 years. Much loved father of Ratu, Libby, and Darrin. Very much loved son of TeAtatu, and dearly loved brother of Aaron. Cherished grandson of Evan and the late Jane, and loved brother-in-law of Shianne, and Cecelia. Dearly loved Moko of Les and Janet, and the extended whanau. Will be sadly missed by his aunties, uncles, cousins and friends. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at the Hakatere Marae, State Highway One, Ashburton, on Wednesday, November 13, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Ashburton Cemetery. Messages to: The Hemi whanau, C/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742.
Published in The Press on Nov. 11, 2019