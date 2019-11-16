Peter HASKINS

HASKINS, Peter:
On November 13, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Public Hospital. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Dawn. Loving father and father-in-law of Marilyn, Valmae and Lindsay, Karen and Ray, Leanne and Brent. Much loved Pa of Krystle, Kelly, Jared, Joshua, Cameron, Paige, and great-grand Pa of his 4 great-grandchildren and twin girls on the way. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Monday, November 18, at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Haskins family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019
