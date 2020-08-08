Peter HALL

Guest Book
  • "We have great memories lots of laughs we will miss you..."
    - Leanne Blease
Service Information
Service
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Burnside Rugby Clubrooms
342 Avonhead Road
Burnside,
Death Notice

HALL,
Peter Charles (Hallie):
On August 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 73 years. Dearly loved partner of the late Raelea Dunn, loved father and father-in-law of Michele and Brad (Melbourne), Kevin and Julie, Jo and Shaun, cherished grandad of Terran-Jane, Crystal, Tasha; Brittnie, Connor; Ashley, and Taylor, and great-grandad of Levi (Gingernut).
A true battler to the end.
Hallie's family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Nurse Maude for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. At Hallie's request a private cremation has taken place. The after-match function will be held in the Burnside Rugby Clubrooms, 342 Avonhead Road, Burnside, on Friday, August 14, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020
