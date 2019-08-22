Guest Book View Sign Service Information Westland Funeral Services 134 Tainui St Greymouth , West Coast 037680250 Death Notice



Passed away unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital, with family by his side on August 20, 2019, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Anne, precious and deeply loved dad and father-in-law of Peter and Andrea, Diane and Brett Cummings, and Stephen and Angie, loved grandad of Tracey, Sarah, Samuel, Isaac, Sophie, Georgea, Charli, and Molly, and his six great-grandchildren, loved brother and brother-in-law of Russell and Mary, Les and Shirley, Geoff, Robert and Christine, Margaret and Eamon, Julie, and David (deceased) and Pauline, loved brother-in-law of Wright and Maureen Armstrong, Erin and Graham Bary, Milne and June Armstrong, Wesley and and the late Sandra Armstrong, Kay Armstrong, Sheryl Armstrong, and the late Sandra and Paul Madsen, a loved cousin, uncle, and friend of many. Donations to the NZ Heart Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to PO Box 696, Christchurch 8140. Messages to 407 Main Road, Kaiata 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 11.00am, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.









