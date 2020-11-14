Peter GROOM

Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
GROOM, Peter Clive:
Peacefully, on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Geraldine. Loved father of Rachel and Becky. Much loved grandfather of Ruby, Holly, Jemima, Emma and Lydia. Loved brother of John.
Loved by many and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude palliative and hospice staff for their love and care of Peter. Messages may be addressed to the Groom family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A private family service has been held.

Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020
