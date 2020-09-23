GLYNAN, Peter Edwin:
Passed away peacefully at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village on September 21, 2020, with family by his side. Deeply loved husband of Paula for 62 years. Much loved Dad of Angela and Brett, and Nicki. Special Grandad of Rachel and Mark, Laura, Steph, Brittany and Dan, and Charlotte. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Bruce McLaren for their wonderful care. A service for Peter will be held at Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland.
Ph 09 534 7300
Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2020