GIBBONS,

Peter Craig:

Died unexpectedly but peacefully at home in Wellington, on Tuesday 3 November 2020, in his 96th year. Loving husband of the late Faith for 60 years. Youngest son of the late Bob and Norah, brother to the late Marj, Elsie, Pat and Bob.

Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Robert Gibbons, Sara and Denis Wood, Diana and Brian Harrison, Graeme and Kate Gibbons, Alison and Guy Beaumont, Gillian and Ian Watson.

Proud grandfather of Jeremy, Tim and Hannah Gibbons; Chris, Kate and Peter Wood; Jessica, Max and Georgia Harrison; Alex, Matt, Richie and Louisa Gibbons; Tom, Sophie, Harry, Freddie and Theo Beaumont; Zac, Zoe and Molly Watson; and great grandfather to Alexandra and Daniel Gibbons, Ashleigh and Evan Gibbons, Oscar Popp-Wood, Charlotte Gouveia da Costa and Ash Gibbons.

The Funeral Service will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Boxhill, Khandallah, Wellington on Friday 13 November, commencing at 11.30am. Thereafter private cremation. Messages can be sent to "The family of Peter Gibbons" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.

Funeral arrangements have been made by Larry Greco





