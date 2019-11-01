Peter FOSTER

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to penny and families"
    - Betty Wilson
Service Information
Matuku Funerals
574 East Takaka Road, RD 1
East Takaka, Nelson
7183
035257399
Death Notice

FOSTER, Peter Kinnear:
20.11.1927 - 24.10.2019
Of Collingwood. Loved and loving husband of Penny Griffith for 30 years, and a special person in the lives of Rachel Marks, Daniel Waldron, and their families (Melbourne). Former husband of June, and loved father of Ian, Alison, and Nicholas Foster and their families (all overseas). We deeply appreciate the gentle and respectful care of staff at Golden Bay Community Health over the last year, and especially the last few weeks. A private cremation has been held. Messages to PO Box 54, Collingwood 7054.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.