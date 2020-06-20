FLEMING,
Peter John Clifford:
On June 16, 2020, peacefully at Ellesmere Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Eleanor, much loved father and father-in-law of Mark, Ian and Anita, Rachel and John Downing (U.K.), loved Grandad of Courtney, James; Trent, Brionne; Robert, and Rosie (both U.K.), and loved brother and brother-in-law of Janet and John Reese. Special thanks to the team at Ellesmere Hospital for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Fleming, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Friends of Ellesmere Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the Service. The Service to Celebrate Peter's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, June 24, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020