EDWARDS, Peter Charles:
On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, peacefully at Windsorcare Hospital, aged 83 years. Loved son of the late Jack and Genevieve, treasured father and father-in-law of Donna and Matt, Andrew, Jean and Theo, dear grandfather of Joe, Lauren, and Megan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Russell and Tess, Ken and Jacqueline. Dear friend of Carol. Special thanks to the tireless devoted staff at Windsorcare. Messages may be addressed to the Edwards family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to New Zealand Brain Research Institute would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pcedwards2602 A Celebration of Peter's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday, March 2, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 29, 2020