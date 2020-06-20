Peter DYER

Guest Book
  • "Lovingly remembered forever and always xox x"
    - Karen Bruce & Family
  • "A special Uncle who enlightened our lives ❤ Great..."
    - Karen
  • "very sorry to read off peters passing alan&val read"
    - alan Read
  • "very sorry to read about peters passing.a great man. ..."
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Death Notice

DYER, Peter Thomas (Frog):
Peter (74 years old) passed away at Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Pam, best ever father and father-in-law of Tracey and Mike, Kerry and Karl, and Hayden, and an awesome Grandad (Grandicoot) to Jack, Kate and Josh. Peter was a very special man and he is dearly loved by all his family and friends. He will be missed very much and will forever be in our hearts.
Rest in peace.
A private cremation has been held at Peter's request.

logo
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.