Service Information Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Seventh-day Adventist Church Grants Road Papanui



Peter William Reginald:

Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Saturday, 30 November 2019, aged 82 years. Peter will be dearly missed by his family and friends. His brothers: the late Norman , the late Anthony, and Clive and his sisters-in-law the late Lyane, and Alison. His nephews and nieces: Michael and Ruth, Louisa, and Matthew, the late Tony and Jocelyn, Carl, and Alicia; Greg and the late Mary.

Memories of Peter will always be cherished by those whose lives he touched.

The family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful staff at Parklands Hospital for their respectful and loving care for Peter for the past three years. Messages to the Dodds Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Peter will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Grants Road, Papanui on Thursday, December 12, at 2.00pm.







