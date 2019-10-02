DIXON, Peter Dawson:
Born November 26, 1930, in Christchurch, passed away September 30, 2019, at Aroha Rest Home in Palmerston North, aged 88 years. Loving and cherished husband of Norma; loved father of Robyn, Nigel and Phil and their spouses; treasured grandfather of eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A life of Christian love, kindness and loyalty.
A Service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at All Saints, 338 Church Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1.30pm. No flowers.
