Peter DIXON

Guest Book
  • "Dear Norma, Robyn, Nigel and Phil and families Sending our..."
  • "Dear Norma Our thoughts are with you at this time. We..."
  • "Dearley loved special friend of Kathleen and Mike Batchelor"
    - Kathleen & Mike Batchelor
  • "Dear Norma and family. Our sincere condolences at this..."
    - Ian and Heather Gall
  • "Dear Norma,Loving sympathy to you and your families. We..."
    - Di Barr
Death Notice

DIXON, Peter Dawson:
Born November 26, 1930, in Christchurch, passed away September 30, 2019, at Aroha Rest Home in Palmerston North, aged 88 years. Loving and cherished husband of Norma; loved father of Robyn, Nigel and Phil and their spouses; treasured grandfather of eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A life of Christian love, kindness and loyalty.
A Service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at All Saints, 338 Church Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1.30pm. No flowers.
Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2019
