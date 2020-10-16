COOPER, Peter Kingsford:
Passed away suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, with family by his side. Loved husband of Jeanne, brother of Pam Dolan, brother-in-law of Helene and Paul Youngman, loved uncle of Christopher, Brendon, Timothy, Nicholas, and Anthony, beloved friend and mentor of Alireza Badiei. In lieu of flowers donations to Brain Injury NZ would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/pkcooper1410. Messages for the Cooper family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Peter will be Celebrated at St Marys Pro Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 20, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020