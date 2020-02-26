COOPER,
Peter Arthur (Pete):
On Monday, February 24, 2020, peacefully at Mayfair Retirement Village. Dearly loved husband of the late Jill, much loved father and father-in-law of Lynda, Mark and Prue, and Leanne, much loved granddad of Bo, Taz, Aria; Ryley, Brittany, Tanner; Caleb, Sharnie and the late Jordy, loved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. Thank you to the caring staff at Mayfair. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Cooper family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
A brave battler to the end
A Funeral Service for Pete will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2020