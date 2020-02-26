Peter COOPER

Guest Book
  • "Peter it was a pleasure to care for you, we had some great..."
    - Marlene
  • "COOPER, Peter: Loved dad of Lynda and Grandy of Bo and..."
    - Peter COOPER
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

COOPER,
Peter Arthur (Pete):
On Monday, February 24, 2020, peacefully at Mayfair Retirement Village. Dearly loved husband of the late Jill, much loved father and father-in-law of Lynda, Mark and Prue, and Leanne, much loved granddad of Bo, Taz, Aria; Ryley, Brittany, Tanner; Caleb, Sharnie and the late Jordy, loved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. Thank you to the caring staff at Mayfair. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Cooper family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
A brave battler to the end
A Funeral Service for Pete will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.