COOKE, Peter Lanham:
On June 13, 2020, at Ashwood Park Resthome, Blenheim, in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Gailie (Fluff). Treasured Dad and father-in-law of Jocelyn and Steve May, Debbie and Brendon Hart, Sally and Marty Lemberg, and 'Gray' to his treasured grandchildren, Brendon, Seb and Sam. A loved brother of Susan Brown and the late Tim. Messages to 51 Tremorne Ave, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A memorial service in Wanaka is to be advised.
'Our Mountain Man Is Home'
Published in The Press on June 15, 2020